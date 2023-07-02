Cloudy
Crews Battling Gann Fire In Valley Springs

By B.J. Hansen
Gann Fire In Valley Springs

Gann Fire In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA — CAL Fire reports that air and ground resources are fighting a 35-acre vegetation fire in Valley Springs.

It is near the intersection of New Hogan Road and Quartz Hill Drive. Three structures are threatened, according to CAL Fire. It is burning in grass, Chamise, and brush.

Be prepared for activity in the area. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

Click here to view a webcam aimed at the fire. 

