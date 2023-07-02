Cooling Center Opens As Groveland Deals With Power Outage

Groveland, CA — Around 2,700 PG&E customers in the Groveland area have been without electricity since Saturday, and a cooling center is opening today (Sunday) in the Groveland Community Services District board room.

It is located at 18966 Ferretti Road. PG&E says the outage impacting Groveland is somehow “weather related,” and the company has not given an estimated restoration time. No additional information is immediately available.

GCSD General Manager Pete Kampa reports that the cooling center will be open from noon-4pm and there is a capacity for about 30 people with tables, chairs, restrooms, water, and air conditioning. It is being staffed by the Groveland Area CERT volunteer group.

GCSD notes that they do not have accommodations for pets in the board room.