Two Fires Overnight in Tuolumne County

Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Two fires ignited last night in Tuolumne County, with one displacing an individual from their home.

CAL Fire reports the first one was in the Groveland area on EL Capitan Way near Merrell Road and was called out around 9 p.m. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze at under an acre. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Then, just before 11 p.m., a mobile home in the Twin Pines Mobile Home Park off Wigwam Road in Jamestown caught fire. CAL Fire reports the flames were kept mainly to the outside of the trailer, but one person was displaced and is being helped by the Red Cross. This fire is also under investigation.