Update: Vehicle VS. Power Pole Stalling Tuolumne Road Traffic

PG&E power outage after crash on Black Oak Road View Photo

Update at 4:05 p.m.: The CHP is reporting that the individuals that had been trapped inside the vehicle due to live power lines down after an SUV hit a pole on Black Oak Road near the Tuolumne Road intersection have been freed. There are major injuries reported in this wreck. PG&E de-energized the lines, and there remain 523 customers in the area without power with a restoration time of 9:15 p.m. Further details regarding the collision can be viewed below.

Original post at 3:39 p.m.: Sonora, CA –First responders are on the scene of an SUV versus a power pole in Sonora.

A Jeep Cherokee smashed into a pole in the 18000 block of Black Oak Road near the Tuolumne Road intersection. The live lines are across Black Oak Road near the intersection, and officers are directing traffic that is backed up in both directions. Motorists are asked to use an alternative route if possible.

The CHP reports that live power lines came down on the vehicle, trapping those inside just before 3 p.m. PG&E is reporting that, as a result, 523 customers are without power in that area. The utility gives a restoration time of 9:15 p.m.