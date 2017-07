Sonora, CA — A construction crew, under a contract with T.U.D., is¬†continuing to pave a stretch of Lyons Street today.

The paving is being done between Baretta Street and Hope Lane. T.U.D. is requesting that residents refrain from parking vehicles on Lyons Street, within the work area, until 4:30pm today. Anyone traveling along Lyons Street should be prepared for 5-10 minute delays and traffic controls in place. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution, and take an alternate route if possible.

Written by BJ Hansen.

If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic