State Bill Could Slow Tuolumne County Fire Prevention Projects

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County government officials are raising concerns about a new proposed state law that could slow fire prevention projects.

Assembly Bill 338 would require fuel prevention projects overseen by the county’s Public Works Department to pay a prevailing wage, which local officials fear will notably increase the price of clearing fuels and slow the current speed.

It is the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog authored by Mark Fischer, a Legislative Analyst for the Tuolumne County Administrator’s Office.

It is written on behalf of the Board of Supervisors and the CAO’s office. County officials are hoping to raise awareness about this issue, which has been going under the radar, so that people will consider voicing concerns to state lawmakers.

