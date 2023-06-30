Clear
Traffic Accident Takes Down Power Lines In Groveland

By B.J. Hansen
PG&E Power Outage on Ferretti Road

Groveland, CA — Major injuries were reported following a crash on Ferretti Road in the Groveland area at around 11:45 pm on Thursday.

A power pole was hit, and it knocked lines onto the roadway. Cleanup continues this morning, and it is impacting traffic on Ferretti Road, near Mueller Drive, so you will want to take an alternate route. The cleanup is expected to last for several additional hours.

PG&E reports that six nearby customers are without electricity. Full restoration is anticipated by noon.

No additional information about the crash has been released.

