Newsom, State GOP Leaders, React To Affirmative Action Ruling

Sacramento, CA — California has banned affirmative action at its state-run universities since the passage of Proposition 209 in the mid-nineties, and the US Supreme Court has now ruled that affirmative action as a means for admissions is unconstitutional at all universities.

Governor Gavin Newsom is criticizing the earlier state action, and the new ruling. He says, “The impact of Prop 209, and the impact the regents made, has been profound and consequential. Now, the impacts will be felt in private universities, not just public universities. It will be felt at Stanford, USC, Caltech, and other universities that will struggle, like the UC and CSU systems have struggled to make up for it. It is going to have a big impact across this country.”

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher is praising the ruling, stating, “Treating people differently based on the color of their skin is wrong no matter what. Hiring and college admissions decisions should be based on each individual’s qualifications, not their race. California has led the way by rejecting affirmative action and the Supreme Court has rightfully given everyone an equal opportunity at higher education. Today’s decision is a victory for our values of equality and opportunity.”

California voters declined to reinstate affirmative action at the state universities when it was asked as a 2020 ballot measure.

The US Supreme Court is expected to release a ruling today on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness action, and on an LGTBQ rights case.