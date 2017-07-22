Quantcast
Vegetation Fire Contained In Burson

07/22/2017 7:58 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA —  Air and ground resources were called to the report of a vegetation fire shortly after 7 p.m.in the 5100 block of Chili Camp Road near Campo Seco Road.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, containment came shortly afterwards, although a size estimate and other details were unavailable. The cause remains under investigation.

Chili Camp Road near Campo Seco Road, Burson

