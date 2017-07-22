Vegetation Fire Contained In Burson
Tori James, MML News Reporter
San Andreas, CA — Air and ground resources were called to the report of a vegetation fire shortly after 7 p.m.in the 5100 block of Chili Camp Road near Campo Seco Road.
According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, containment came shortly afterwards, although a size estimate and other details were unavailable. The cause remains under investigation.
Chili Camp Road near Campo Seco Road, Burson
38.216868, -120.860273