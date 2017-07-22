Vegetation Fire Contained In Burson

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Air and ground resources were called to the report of a vegetation fire shortly after 7 p.m.in the 5100 block of Chili Camp Road near Campo Seco Road.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, containment came shortly afterwards, although a size estimate and other details were unavailable. The cause remains under investigation.

Chili Camp Road near Campo Seco Road, Burson loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.