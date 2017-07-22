New Unemployment Figures Released For Region

Sonora, CA — California’s unemployment rate was unchanged last month, but it inched up in the Mother Lode.

The statewide rate remained at 4.7-percent, while Tuolumne County’s rate inched up to 5.2-percent and Calaveras County’s was up to an even 5-percent. The national unemployment inched up slightly to 4.4-percent.

California sectors that added jobs last month include professional services, construction, finance, hospitality, mining and logging. Sectors that posted declines include manufacturing, trade, transportation and utilities. The statistics were compiled by the California Employment Development Department.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.