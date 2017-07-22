Cottonwood Road Reopens In Stanislaus National Forest

Cottonwood Road Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — You can now travel on Cottonwood Road between the Mi-Wok and Groveland ranger districts.

Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund reports that temporary repairs have been completed, allowing visitors to travel on Cottonwood Road over the remaining summer months. Then come autumn, more permanent repairs will be made. Visitors are advised to use extra caution when traveling, as some areas are down to a single lane.

Cottonwood Road had been closed due to winter storm damage from the Thompson Meadow area to the Woods Ridge area. Fredlund adds that travel is now possible between the popular God’s Bath on the Clavey River in the Mi-Wok Ranger District to Cherry Lake on the Groveland Ranger District.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic