Gonzalves Will Talk About Road Repairs And Development

David Gonzalves Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency Director David Gonzalves will give an update on plans to repair major winter damage to roads like Italian Bar and Marshes Flat, and detail development projects currently being reviewed.

Gonzalves will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend. He will also talk about how his department has been active this past week with the Detwiler Fire burning, explain the latest regarding revenue anticipated from the state’s gas tax increase, speak about the committee tasked with reviewing marijuana rules and regulations, and detail current happenings regarding the General Plan update.

Gonzalves stepped into the role of CRA Director this past January following the retirement of Bev Shane.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.