Mother Lode Fair And Pre-Fourth Of July Weekend Events

The Hottest Little Fair in California is back, fair organizers state, “We’re Comin’ In Hot with the hottest rides, fair food, and arena events.” Thursday only kids and seniors (age 62 and older) get in free. Adult tickets are $12, and the gates open each day at 3 pm. Thursday’s music is from Scott Patrick at 4 pm, High Country Chimes at 6 pm, and Buck Ford & Strait Country, a Tribute to George Strait, at 8 pm. Friday’s music features The Neighborhood Sound at 5:30 pm and 60’s Summer of Love at 8 pm. In the Arena for an extra fee is the 4×4 class of Truck and Tractor Pulls beginning at 7 pm. Saturday the gates are open 3 pm to 11 pm and the Junior livestock auction is at 4 pm. Saturday’s music is by Krista White at 4 pm, Forever Goldrush at 6 pm, and Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers, a ZZ Top Tribute band, at 8 pm. In the Arena for an extra fee is the Modified class of Truck and Tractor Pulls beginning at 7 pm. Sunday’s music features Love Camp at 4 pm and 5 pm, David Perez Band at 6 pm and Jennifer Grant at 8 pm. In the Arena Sunday are two Monster Trucks shows for an extra fee.

There is free trolley service from The Junction Shopping Center at TJ Maxx to the Fairgrounds with rides departing at the top of the hour and rides returning to the junction departing from the fair at the 30-minute mark each hour. The trolley starts Thursday at 4 pm and goes until 10:30 pm, Friday from 4 pm to 10:30 pm, Saturday from 3 pm to 11 pm, and Sunday from 3 pm to 10 pm. For more details and the link to purchase tickets, carnival ride wristbands, and arena events view the event listing here.

Saturday is the Arnold Independence Day Parade and Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival starts with a classic, small-town parade from the Arnold Byway to the Cedar Center Shopping Plaza. The event features vintage cars, local businesses, emergency services, schools and civic organizations represented. The Arts & Crafts Festival features hand-crafted items by artisans and specialty foods in the outdoor air, the event is free of charge.

The Grandma’s House fundraiser Fourth of July Yard Sale has begun and will go through the weekend from 9 am to 3 pm.

At Lake Don Pedro is the annual Fireworks on the Water arrive early Saturday as parking is limited and use fees are $40 per vehicle and $20 per vessel to enter the camping area.

There will be an Independence Day Celebration with Fireworks at Ironstone Vineyards as detailed here.

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Copperopolis in the Town Square on Sunday, July 3rd between 11 am and 10 pm with food, fireworks, drinks, snow cones, and a water slide obstacle course. The firework show starts at 9 pm, details are here.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm, and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday Nights from 5 to 8 pm. The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings and the Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park. Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines starts at 6 pm this Saturday, and the Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market will be open each Wednesday through the summer with Concerts in the Park.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, enjoy the view from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.

Upcoming Fourth of July Events

On July 4th in Moklumne Hill there will be a Veterans District Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 am at the Town Hall. The Parade is at 11:00 am the Lions Club will sell bratwurst at 10:00 am until they are sold out. There will be vendors and stores open, kids games in the park, the Kool Shifters band will play on Main Street after the parade and the Jeramy Norris band will play at the Leger Hotel in the afternoon.

Celebrate the 4th of July with an old-fashioned concert by the Calaveras Community Band, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Angels Camp Museum. Details are here.