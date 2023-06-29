Heat Reminders And Public Places To Cool Off

Hot temperatures on horizon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Local officials are encouraging everyone to take precautions over the coming days as temperatures will be reaching triple digits in many areas.

Temperatures are expected to range between 100-105 degrees in the lower foothills on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and up to 110 in the Central Valley.

Saturday is anticipated to be the hottest day.

Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services has released the information below about public spaces available to take a break from the heat:

Tuolumne County Main Library 480 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370 will be open this week

with normal hours Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 10 am- 6pm

with normal hours Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 10 am- 6pm Tuolumne Branch Library 18636 Main Street, Tuolumne, CA 95379 will be open this week

with normal hours Tuesday-Thursday 2pm-6pm and Friday-Saturday 10am-2pm

with normal hours Tuesday-Thursday 2pm-6pm and Friday-Saturday 10am-2pm Twain Harte Branch Library 18701 Tiffeni Drive #F1, Twain Harte, CA 95383 will be open this

week with normal hours Tuesday-Thursday 2pm-6pm and Friday-Saturday 10am-2pm

week with normal hours Tuesday-Thursday 2pm-6pm and Friday-Saturday 10am-2pm Groveland Branch Library 18990 Highway 120, Groveland, CA 95321 will be open this week

with normal hours Tuesday-Thursday 12pm-6pm and Friday-Saturday 10am-2pm

Transportation

For those who need transportation to the Tuolumne County library during hours of operation, please contact

Tuolumne County Transit at 209-532-0404.

Animal Control

Should you need a cooling facility for pets, the Animal Control center is available by calling

(209) 694-2730.

Tuolumne County OES and Tuolumne County Public Health would like to remind individuals to:

• Wear appropriate clothing during hot weather, especially for children.

• Drink plenty of water and replenish electrolytes.

• Stay cool and indoors if possible. Avoid being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day (10am-6pm).

Consider cancelling outdoor activities during the heat of the day.

• Wear a hat and using sunscreen if you plan to be outside.

• Wear lightweight, loose fitting, and light-colored clothing.

• Pace yourself when working or exercising in hot weather and take regular breaks in the shade.

• Check in your friends and neighbors who may need assistance.

• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.

• Practice vehicle safety, secure chains, no dragging parts and check tire pressure to prevent sparks.

• If you choose to recreate in local waterways, remember that the runoff is still high and cold. Please use

caution, avoid high runoff areas, and use a life jacket.

Calveras County Cooling Zones:

Calaveras Health Officer, Dr. Rene Ramirez is encouraging everyone to stay in a cool air-conditioned space during the peak heat times this coming weekend. He says, “Be sure to pay attention to warning signs of heat-related illnesses, such as heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, nausea or vomiting, paleness, tiredness, or dizziness. Common heat-related illnesses include heat stroke, heat exhaustion, cramps, sunburn, and rash, and can lead to death. Heat-related illnesses and death are preventable.”

Dr. Ramirez notes that “cooling zones” will be open on Saturday at two locations for those needing a break from the heat.