Update: Fire In Angels Camp Area

Vegetation fire in Angels Camp area of Calaveras County View Photos

Update at 2 p.m.: Fire resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the 7000 block of Riata Way near Pool Station Road in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is one acre in size and that crews will work towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 1:50 p.m.: Fire resources are battling a vegetation fire in the 7000 block of Riata Way near Pool Station Road in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is one acre in size at this time.

Original post at 1:35 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — Ground and air resources are heading to a blaze that broke out along Riata Way near Pool Station Road in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

The flames are along the 7000 block of Riata Way, between Romel Street and Cincha Street, and west of Highway 49 and the Calaveras County Airport. There is no word as to the size or rate of spread of the fire or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.