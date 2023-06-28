Clear
84.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fireworks Rules Differ By County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Safe and Sane Fireworks

Safe and Sane Fireworks

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — CAL Fire is warning the public that fireworks are banned in many parts of the Mother Lode.

In Tuolumne County, all fireworks are prohibited, including those labeled “safe and sane.” The same ban (including safe and sane) applies in Mariposa County.

In Calaveras County. “safe and sane” fireworks are legal, with the exception of the Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District (greater Arnold area).

CAL Fire points out that it is also illegal to purchase fireworks in a neighboring county and possess them while in Tuolumne or Mariposa counties.

Some types of fireworks, deemed “dangerous,” are illegal in all of California. They include firecrackers, skyrockets, rockets, those with combustible materials and rise in the air, Roman candles, devices that discharge balls of fire, and sparklers greater than 10 inches in length and ¼ in diameter.

Those deemed “safe and sane” are marked with a logo (see image box).

Anyone using “Dangerous” fireworks is subject to a citation and confiscation of the illegal items.

There are different rules for the large, strictly regulated, community fireworks displays.

More tips from CAL Fire, about areas where safe and sane fireworks are allowed, is below:

• Always read directions.

• Always have an adult present.

• Use fireworks outdoors only.

• Never use near dry grass or other flammable materials.

• Light one at a time.

• Keep a safe distance.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Never experiment with fireworks.

• Have a bucket of water and a hose handy.

• Never attempt to re-light or “fix” fireworks.

• Do not wear loose-fitting clothing.

• Never carry fireworks in your pockets.

• Fireworks are not toys.

• Use only State Fire Marshal-approved fireworks.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 