Fireworks Rules Differ By County

Safe and Sane Fireworks View Photo

Sonora, CA — CAL Fire is warning the public that fireworks are banned in many parts of the Mother Lode.

In Tuolumne County, all fireworks are prohibited, including those labeled “safe and sane.” The same ban (including safe and sane) applies in Mariposa County.

In Calaveras County. “safe and sane” fireworks are legal, with the exception of the Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District (greater Arnold area).

CAL Fire points out that it is also illegal to purchase fireworks in a neighboring county and possess them while in Tuolumne or Mariposa counties.

Some types of fireworks, deemed “dangerous,” are illegal in all of California. They include firecrackers, skyrockets, rockets, those with combustible materials and rise in the air, Roman candles, devices that discharge balls of fire, and sparklers greater than 10 inches in length and ¼ in diameter.

Those deemed “safe and sane” are marked with a logo (see image box).

Anyone using “Dangerous” fireworks is subject to a citation and confiscation of the illegal items.

There are different rules for the large, strictly regulated, community fireworks displays.

More tips from CAL Fire, about areas where safe and sane fireworks are allowed, is below:

• Always read directions.

• Always have an adult present.

• Use fireworks outdoors only.

• Never use near dry grass or other flammable materials.

• Light one at a time.

• Keep a safe distance.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Never experiment with fireworks.

• Have a bucket of water and a hose handy.

• Never attempt to re-light or “fix” fireworks.

• Do not wear loose-fitting clothing.

• Never carry fireworks in your pockets.

• Fireworks are not toys.

• Use only State Fire Marshal-approved fireworks.