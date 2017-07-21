Update: Highway 108/120 Completely Reopened After Oakdale Fires

Update at 2:30 p.m.: The CHP reports Highway 108/120 has reopened and traffic is moving smoothly again after two small vegetation fires force the eastbound lane of the roadway to shut down. ( Additional details on the two small vegetation fires can be viewed below.)

Update at 2 p.m.: Motorists along Highway 108/120 in the Oakdale area may find themselves being detoured through Knights Ferry due to a vegetation fire near Kennedy Road.

CHP blocked the eastbound side of the highway at Lancaster Road for fire response to the incident, which was called in sometime after 1:30 p.m. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff says there were two small fires, about a quarter-acre each in size that are now contained. All incoming resources have been cancelled and those on-scene are now mopping up.

Original Post at 1:56 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are headed to a vegetation fire reported in the Oakdale area.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff, it is in the vicinity of Highway 108/120 and Kennedy Road. The fire is described as about a quarter-acre in size within thick fuels with a moderate rate of spread. Reportedly a vehicle dragging a chain setting several small fires may be involved.

The CHP is closing down the eastbound side of the highway at Lancaster Road for fire response.

Motorists should use extra caution in this area due to responding equipment. We will provide more information as it comes into the news center.

