Westside Tribute Band Brewfest Returns Tomorrow

The second annual Westside Tribute Band Brewfest will take place tomorrow (Saturday July 22nd) on the Westside property in Tuolumne City.

Ron Roberson, President of the Summerville Bears Quarterback Club, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Summerville Bears’ Quarterback Club was formed to support Summerville High School’s student athletes, with an emphasis on those involved in the football program. The Club provides monetary and community support to make the football program safer and more enjoyable for all those involved, while simultaneously making the program more affordable for students. The Club is an approved 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose members donate time, energy and money in hopes of creating something special here in the Sierra Nevada foothills. None of the money raised is used to pay the salaries of coaches or any school employee.

The Westside Tribute Band Brewfest will feature the music of Journey, Van Halen, and Tim McGraw.

The gates will open at 12:30 for people holding VIP tickets. General admission begins at 1:15 p.m. and the taps will stop at 5 p.m. The event will be well shaded. There will be special designated driver tickets sold as well so that non-drinkers will be able to enjoy the food, music and entertainment.

According to Roberson, participants will enjoy tasting more than thirty of California’s finest craft beers. All guests will receive a commemorative beer glass and enjoy unlimited four ounce samples of new, rare and classic beers. Expect hop bombs, barrel-aged brews, mouth puckering sour beers, and a wide range of other beers. Local wines will also be available for complimentary tasting. Food vendors will also be there on a pay-per-item basis.

All attendees must be 21 or over to attend and must have a photo I.D. to be admitted. No infants, toddlers, dogs or glass will be admitted. And no refunds. All attendees must wear the wristband supplied and affixed by the Festival staff. Persons without wristbands will be asked to leave the Festival grounds.

Festival management reserves the right to refuse service to anyone at any time for any reason and the right to attend can be revoked at any time.

Tickets are available now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-westside-tribute-band-brew-fest-tickets-32568459138

Tickets can also be purchased at the entrance gate.

The Westside Property is located at 17807 Tuolumne Rd., Tuolumne, CA 95379

Written by Mark Truppner.