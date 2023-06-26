Westside Little League Padres Win Tournament of Champions

Sonora, CA–Guided by coaches Jamie and Ron Roberson, the Westside Little League Padres achieved a feat by emerging as victors in the Tournament of Champions, a multi-county regional event. Boasting a regular season record of 15-2, the team showcased determination and resilience throughout their journey.

Their path to victory began with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bret Harte. However, they encountered a setback in their subsequent game against the formidable Calaveras Reds, succumbing to a close 2-3 defeat which dropped them to the losers bracket and made the path to the championship much more difficult.

The Padres overcame the Wood Creek Hitman with a convincing 10-6 triumph and narrowly edged past Foothill by a score of 6-5 in a closely contested battle.

Seeking redemption, the Padres faced the Calaveras Reds once more, demonstrating tactical prowess and a strong offensive performance to secure an impressive 17-12 victory.

They were tested in a thrilling clash against the undefeated Amador East team. Displaying resolve, the Padres fought and eventually prevailed with a close 14-13 win, securing their place in the championship game.

The Padres faced Amador East in the ultimate showdown. Trailing by a single run, the team rallied together and executed a remarkable comeback, unleashing a powerful offensive surge in the sixth inning to score eight crucial runs. That led them to a 12-8 victory, clinching the championship title.