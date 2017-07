Mokelumne Hill, CA — The Maria Fire that ignited Monday in Calaveras County is now 70-percent contained, and holding at 117 acres.

Crews remain on scene today in the area of Jesus Maria Road and Music Gulch Road outside of Mokelumne Hill. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is situated within the Butte Fire footprint. On Monday some nearby homes were briefly evacuated, but all residents have since been allowed back into the area.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the┬áNews Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.