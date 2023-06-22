Last Weekend In June Events

2022 Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee View Photo

The month of June has been cool and rivers are still very high and cold. Here are some of the events planned for this weekend.

It is the 74th Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee at West side Memorial Park in downtown Tuolumne City. The event includes the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Queen Coronation, live music on Friday and Saturday nights, a Saturday morning street parade, a car show, food and merchandise vendors, numerous logging competition events, arm wrestling, tug-of-war and more. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4748 is in charge of the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee. Aaron Rasmussen, the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Board President, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” as detailed here.

The Sonora Lions Club presents its annual Omelet Breakfast Fundraiser Saturday morning at the Tuolumne County Senior Center. Details are here.

Join the Valley Springs Boosters for a VIP BBQ and amazing fireworks display over New Hogan Reservoir this Saturday, June 24th. The Observation Point gates will open at 5 PM, with dinner served around 6:30. That annual fireworks show will begin at dusk. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

Arnold, Lake Don Pedro, Ironstone and Copperopolis are all celebrating the Fourth of July next weekend.

Tuolumne River Trust (TRT) is conducting trail maintenance in the Stanislaus National Forest tghis Saturday. Volunteers will work with TRT staff to trim back overgrown brush on trails and repair damaged trail tread. Whether you’ve done years of trail work or are brand new to it, they provide all the tools and instruction you’ll need to be safe and successful and would love to have you join. Details are here.

Sunday is the 2nd Annual Groveland Summer Fest 2023 from noon until 4 at Mary Laveroni Park. The event celebrates the south county and is organized by the Royal Order Of Full Blown Bitches (ROOFBB) to raise funds to help others. Expect live music, kids activities, and food vendors, details are here.

The annual reading program where kids report their book reading progress to earn prizes began Tuesday, June 20 and concludes on July 29. Stop by a local library branch to sign up and receive information about events. In addition to the main Sonora Library on Greenley Road, there are branches in Tuolumne, Twain Harte and Groveland. For more information call the Sonora Main Library at 209-533-5507.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm, and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday Nights from 5 to 8 pm. The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings and the Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park. Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines starts at 6 pm this Saturday, and the Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market will be open each Wednesday through the summer with Concerts in the Park.

There are also neighborhood Yard Sale/Moving Sales this weekend. On Lime Rock Drive where the yard sale signs are a huge variety of items will be available including lots of freebies as detailed in our classifieds here. There is also a Yard Sale on Leland Drive in Sonora as detailed here.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, enjoy the view from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.