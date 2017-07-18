Caltrans Paving To Tie Up Jamestown Traffic

Sonora, CA — Major plans by Caltrans to repave nearly nine miles of Highway 108/49 at a cost of $2.5 million are expected to slow traffic in the Jamestown area all the through October.

According to agency officials, the work, slated to begin next Monday, is expected to be scheduled primarily in the weeknight overnight hours from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. under a contract with Teichert Construction of Roseville. Motorists should plan for ten-minute delays under one-way traffic controls wherever the cone zones are in place.

The work will focus between Jamestown and Draper Mine Road in the following areas: between Chicken Ranch Road to the Highway 49/108 junction; between the junction and the Peaceful Oaks over-crossing; also between just east of Mono Way and just east of Draper Mine Road.

Officials maintain that the project will improve road surfaces as well as travel efficiency and safety for motorists and also provide businesses with a smoother passage through which to transport trucks and materials.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.