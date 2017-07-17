Update: Firefighters Gaining Containment On Maria Fire

Maria Fire Location Enlarge

Update at 4 p.m.: Air and ground resources are making good progress in tackling the Maria Fire.

As reported below, it is a vegetation fire that broke out in the one o’clock hour near the intersection of Music Gulch Road near Jesus Maria Road near Mokelumne Hill and within the Butte Fire footprint.

The blaze is now estimated at 55 acres in size with 40 percent containment. All evacuations have been lifted. CAL Fire reported earlier that there is one civilian burn injury resulting from the incident and the fire cause remains under investigation.

Update at 2:50pm: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that the Maria Fire is now 45 acres and 20-percent contained. At least two structures are threatened. Additional resources continue to arrive on-scene. An evacuation warning remains in place for residences along Indian Gulch Road. The cause is currently under investigation.

Update at 2:25pm: The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that homes along Indian Gulch Road, near the Maria Fire, are being evacuated. The fire is now estimated to be 35-40 acres, according to CAL Fire. An evacuation center is being set up at the Mokelumne Hill Elementary School (8350 Highway 26). It is described as having a “moderate rate of spread.”

Original story posted at 2:10pm: Mokelumne Hill, CA — Firefighters are working to extinguish a vegetation fire that has ignited near the intersection of Music Gulch Road and Jesus Maria Road outside of Mokelumne Hill. It is within the Butte Fire footprint, according to CAL Fire.

The fire is estimated to be 10-12 acres. Additional air resources are being requested in hopes of keeping the fire relatively small. CAL Fire adds that there is one civilian burn injury that has resulted from the fire.

