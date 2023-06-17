Cable Work Will Stall Traffic In Sonora

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Motorists can expect short delays on a section of Sanguinetti Road in Sonora next week.

AT&T crews will be using temporary traffic control for work on fiber optic cables in the 850 block of the roadway, just past the Old Wards Ferry Road intersection in front of the Crossroads Shopping Center. Flaggers will be directing traffic during the work, which is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, June 19th, to Wednesday, June 21st.

Travelers can expect up to five-minute delays. Drivers are asked to slow down and drive with caution in the cone zones and around personnel and equipment.

