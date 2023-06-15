Clear
Tuolumne County Government Building Accessible By Appointment Only

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County, CA — A Tuolumne County government building will only be accessible by appointment through Tuesday.

That building is the Albert N. Francisco (A.N.F.) Building. It is located at 48 Yaney Avenue, off North Washington Street/Highway 49  in downtown Sonora. County officials say the appointment only is due to a temporary building operation change, but they did not specify it. Today, June 15, and continuing through Tuesday, June 20, the public can schedule appointments by calling the phone numbers provided by the county below:

  • Public Works Department (209) 533-5601, option 1
  • Community Development Department (209) 533-5637

Additionally, county officials note that the offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

