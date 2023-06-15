Cloudy
Traffic Control On Highway 4 Due To Burning

By B.J. Hansen
Prescribed Burning In Calaveras Big Trees

Prescribed Burning In Calaveras Big Trees

Arnold, CA — Caltrans reports that there is one-way traffic control, and delays, on Highway 4 near Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

155 acres are being ignited over the next two days as part of a prescribed burn in partnership between the State Parks and CAL Fire.

Caltrans reports that the traffic control is taking place between the Calaveras Big Trees Park entrance and Golden Torch Drive near Dorrington. The work is taking place today between 11am-7pm and Friday from 9am-7pm.

Drift smoke could be visible in Arnold, Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, and Blue Lake Springs.

This prescribed burn is part of the Giant Sequoia Forest Resilience Project, funded by California’s Cap and Trade program.

