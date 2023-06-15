Crash Knocks Out Power To Hundreds In Sonora

Crash In Sonora Takes Out Power View Photos

Sonora, CA — There is a crash in the 400 block of East Lyons Street in Sonora, near Hope Lane, that is impacting traffic.

It is a single-vehicle crash and there are power lines down as a result. Nearly 350 PG&E customers are without electricity and the company is hoping for full restoration by 9:15am. The Sonora Police Department reports that East Lyons Street is blocked due to cleanup efforts. There is no immediate word on whether there are injuries associated with the crash. It happened at around 6:30am.

The closure is anticipated to last for several hours, so travelers will need to take an alternate route.