American Red Cross Facing Blood Shortage

Sonora, CA — Today is World Blood Donor Day, but with a shortfall of blood donations recently, the American Red Cross is offering gift cards to get the public to donate.

Stating that there was “a concerning shortfall” in blood donations last month that could stress supplies, the organization is turning to the public to help ensure a strong blood supply this summer. In May, there were over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in the month to meet the needs of patients.

“The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time,” shared Red Cross officials. They added that the public could help by making and then keeping appointments to give blood in the weeks ahead.

As an incentive and a thank-you, the organization is offering by email a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choice for all who give blood, platelets, or plasma in June. On top of that, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. For further details, including making an online appointment, click here.

The Red Cross provided these upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 16–30:

Tuolumne County: Sonora

6/16/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/19/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/23/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/26/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/30/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road