Cloudy
87.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

American Red Cross Facing Blood Shortage

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Blood donor

Blood donor

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today is World Blood Donor Day, but with a shortfall of blood donations recently, the American Red Cross is offering gift cards to get the public to donate.

Stating that there was “a concerning shortfall” in blood donations last month that could stress supplies, the organization is turning to the public to help ensure a strong blood supply this summer. In May, there were over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in the month to meet the needs of patients.

“The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time,” shared Red Cross officials. They added that the public could help by making and then keeping appointments to give blood in the weeks ahead.

As an incentive and a thank-you, the organization is offering by email a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choice for all who give blood, platelets, or plasma in June. On top of that, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. For further details, including making an online appointment, click here.

The Red Cross provided these upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 16–30:

Tuolumne County: Sonora

6/16/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/19/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/23/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/26/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

6/30/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 