Caltrans Road Work, Beginning July 16

Sonora, CA – This week, motorists should again plan for several of what have become customary Caltrans cone zones along the Mother Lode roads – and at least one new major project.

Slated to begin Monday are plans to enhance pedestrian accessibility, improve safety and mobility at the intersection of Highway 4 and Tom Bell Road in Murphys.

The work will continue every weekday through sometime in October, according to officials, during which travelers should anticipate ten-minute delays under one-way traffic controls every weekday from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The scope includes constructing new accessible curb ramps; adding pedestrian signals with push buttons as well as marking pavement with pedestrian crosswalk lines and turning arrows at all the corners. Plans are also to widen the intersection and replace the existing asphalt concrete pathway with a sidewalk that will provide access from the Angels Creek pedestrian bridge.

More Calaveras Cones Zones

Other Highway 4 work zones back this week are between Upper Moran Road and the Calaveras Big Trees State Park entrance where construction activities continue every weekday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.; also between Willow Street and the Arnold Byway, where utility work returns every weekday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Expect ten-minute delays at both locations.

Also along Highway 4, look for shoulder work every weekday between the Stanislaus/Calaveras line and O’Byrnes Ferry Road from 5:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., which may slow traffic for ten minutes at a time. Expect little impacts during curb/sidewalk work between Pennsylvania Gulch and Apple Blossom work weekdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and while utility work is underway Wednesday during the same time between Highway 49 and Tryon Road.

Ten-minute traffic waits return to the overnights beginning Sunday in Valley Springs as the traffic signal project along Highway 26 between Gee Lane and County View Drive progresses. Hours are still nightly through Friday morning from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Tuolumne County Traffic Hot Spots

Overnight guardrail improvements are still underway on Highway 108 from Sunday night until Friday morning. It may slow travel in two spots: between Highway 120 and Old Wards Ferry Road from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. and between the passing lane in Twain Harte and Twain Harte Drive from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Along Highway 49/108 Tuesday and Wednesday a moving closure is planned to enable litter removal between Simms and Mill Villa roads, which may briefly interrupt traffic from 5:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

On Highway 120, striping operations scheduled Monday through Thursday between Highway 49 and Yosemite National Park may under a moving closure from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. generate brief waits. Expect ten-minute delays every weekday along Old Priest Grade Road where crews will be doing guardrail work from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

At the Highway 120 James E Roberts Bridge by Lake Don Pedro, due to bridge span renovations underway into November, both sides of the bridge remain under 24/7 ten-minute delays under automated traffic control.

Written by Tori James