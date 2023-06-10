Cloudy
Tuolumne Man Arrested For Arson Threats

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne, CA – A Tuolumne man was arrested after allegedly threatening his landlord with arson.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy recently responded to the 18600 block of Pine Street near Bay Avenue in Tuolumne for a report of a dispute over electricity and rent between a landlord and tenant. After questioning both parties, the deputy determined that 67-year-old Daniel Winters, the tenant, had made statements and threats to commit arson at the single rental home.

Winters was arrested for felony criminal threats.

