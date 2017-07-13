Ballot Measure To Repeal Gas Tax Increase

Travis Allen Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — A proposed new state ballot measure has been submitted asking voters whether to repeal the new transportation revenue package which includes the gas tax increase.

Specifically, it would repeal the state’s new tax on gasoline ($0.12 per gallon) and diesel fuel ($0.20 per gallon), sales and excise taxes on diesel fuel (4% per gallon), vehicle registration fees ($25-$175 depending on vehicle value) and a $100 zero-emission vehicle fee.

It would result in less taxes and fees paid by state residents to the combined tune of $2.9-billion in fiscal year 2018-19 and $4.9-billion in 2020-21. It would in turn result in less money available for state transportation and infrastructure projects.

The main author of the ballot measure is California Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen of Orange County, who just in the past week announced his intention to run for Governor in 2018.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla reports that the measure has met initial requirements, and the proponents can now begin the process of collecting the needed 365,000 signatures to place it on the 2018 ballot.

