Power Line Work To Impact Travel In Downtown Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – PG&E is reporting that power line work could cause delays for early morning travelers in downtown Sonora tomorrow.

The utility has hired Dirt Dynasty out of Valley Springs to remove a powerline at the intersection of Stockton and Washington Streets/Highway 49. The contractor shared that the work will take roughly 15–30 minutes to perform.

During this time, the intersection will have a three-man flagging crew directing traffic. The contractor also noted that “by starting early in the morning, we hope to minimize any traffic issues.”

 

