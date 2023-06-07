Visit Tuolumne County Gets Contract Extension

Sonora, CA — With a 4-1 vote, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the contract with Visit Tuolumne County over the next 10 years, with provisions.

Visit Tuolumne County currently receives about 20% of Transient Occupancy Tax Revenues, totaling $1.75-million annually. The new contract for VTC calls for the group to receive 18% of TOT revenues next year, 17% in the following year, and then 16% each year after. The county estimates that it will pay $1.5 million next year and increase to around $2.7 million by 2033 because of more lodging coming online, and increased tourism.

The board put in a caveat though that Visit Tuolumne County must create a Tourism Marketing District, which would create additional fees on lodging, for the benefit of VTC and the county, within the next three years. If it is not in place by then, the VTC contract will be voided and renegotiated.

Supervisor Ryan Campbell was the lone vote in opposition. He indicated that he feels the percentages going to VTC are still too high. Click here for an earlier story today on why county department leaders collectively voiced support for cutting the amount of money going to Visit Tuolumne County.