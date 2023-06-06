Update: Power Outage Impacting 1,500 In Mother Lode

Power Outage In Calaveras County along HWY 4 View Photos

Update at 5:40 p.m.: PG&E reports that all the power has been restored to customers in Tuolumne County and all but 23 in Calaveras. Those customers are along Highway 4 between Cottage Springs and Ganns. The utility gives a restoration time of 11:15 p.m. Further details on those outages are below.

Original post at 2 p.m.: Sonora, CA — There are two power outages impacting nearly 1,500 PG&E customers in two counties.

The largest is in Calaveras County, along Highway 4 from Dorrington and past the Alpine County line, impacting 993 customers. Crews are investigating the cause and have given an estimated repair time of 11:45 p.m.

The other outage is in Tuolumne County, impacting 450 customers in the Columbia area and in the Sonora area in the Shaws Flat Road area along Highway 49. Crews are also investigating the cause and will give an estimated time of restoration at 5 p.m.