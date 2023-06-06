Deadline To Apply To FEMA Extended

Tornado pano near Peoria Ridge Trailhead View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is more time for Tuolumne County residents to register for potential storm-related assistance from FEMA resulting from impacts dating back to February.

During that period, Tuolumne County saw heavy snow, flooding, and even a tornado. 12 counties impacted by storms were placed under a federal disaster declaration, opening up the door for individual assistance.

Collectively, over $14 million has been approved for those in the 12 counties to this point.

The other counties included are Mariposa, Butte, Kern, Madera, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, and Tulare.

There are three ways to apply for FEMA: Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app, or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362. Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT daily.