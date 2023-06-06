M.A.C.T. Hosts Groundbreaking For Miwuk Cultural Museum

M.A.C.T. Cultural Museum Groundbreaking View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — A groundbreaking celebration was held Monday morning in Angels Camp for the new M.A.C.T. Miwuk Cultural Museum and Administration Building.

The site is at 64 South Main Street behind its existing medical building. M.A.C.T.’s Executive Director John Alexander and Chairman of the Board Justin Baugh welcomed the nearly 100 in attendance at the event, and noted that the idea of the museum started about 16 years ago when the healthcare group was contacted by the family of Dr. Cooper of Angels Camp who would receive baskets from many Miwuk people as a form of payment back in the sixties.

Alexander stated, “They would give him the baskets for (medical) services because they didn’t have any money. He kept them, and with them, he kept the stories about who made them, and why they were there.”

It was noted that Dr. Cooper was the only doctor locally who take in Native Americans as patients during that era.

The M.A.C.T. group later acquired the artifacts and determined that a museum would be a great way to display the historic pieces.

The 12,000 square feet cultural center and administration building will also feature a cultural park, roundhouse and murals.

The event, attended by numerous Calaveras leaders, featured a prayer, ceremonial groundbreaking, and lunch.

The M.A.C.T. (Mariposa, Amador, Alpine, Calaveras, Tuolumne) Health Board reports it is “dedicated to serving both Native American Indians and the non-native community members in the Mother Lode. Services are provided in an atmosphere that respects and supports American Indian traditions, values, and beliefs.”

M.A.C.T has six medical care locations and five dental offices in the regional tribal counties, employing 175 people, and 25 active medical staff.