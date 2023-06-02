Clear
Sonora Leaders To Discuss Issues Facing City

By B.J. Hansen
Melissa Eads and Chris Gorsky

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora City Administrator Melissa Eads and Administrative Services Director Chris Gorsky.

A big topic will be the strategic planning related to the incoming Measure Y sales tax revenue that was approved by city voters last November.

In addition, they will talk about the proposed new city budget that will be reviewed at this coming Monday’s 5 pm meeting at City Hall. Other topics will include fire season preparations, the downtown transit project under construction, future infrastructure needs, homelessness, renovating Linoberg Street, and a proposal to extend Greenley Road.

