Schools May Need To Add More Shade And Cool Surfaces

Sacramento, CA — The California Senate passed legislation that would require all schools to put together a plan to make outside play areas cooler for students.

It now moves to the Assembly for consideration. Proponents stated the bill is in response to rising temperatures and children being more at risk than adults for heat-related illnesses.

It calls for schools to consider planting more trees, replacing asphalt (heavy heat absorbing) surfaces with materials like concrete, planting grass, and installing gardens.

If approved in the Senate and signed by the Governor, schools would have to start implementing the plans by 2027. Whether it would be funded by the state or districts is unclear. The Senate Appropriations Committee estimates that it would cost each school around $10,000 to make the required updates, so the state is looking at offering grants to the districts.