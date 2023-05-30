Road Closure In Mokelumne Hill

Peek Circle Closed In Mokelumne Hill View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Crews are removing a tree in Mokelumne Hill today, ahead of a significant future road resurfacing and paving project.

The work underway today has spurred a full closure of Peek Circle, from both ends of the road (see image). The road is anticipated to reopen at 3 pm today. A detour is set up around the closure, and there is very limited access if you must access Peek Circle.

The road resurfacing will take place in that area later this summer, at a date to be announced.