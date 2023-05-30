Clear
56.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

DUI Cited In Fatal Highway 108/49 Roundabout Crash

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP Sonora Unit logo

CHP Sonora Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA – The CHP has released some new details about a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday just after 5 pm on Highway 108/49 at the roundabout near the Chicken Ranch Rancheria resort construction.

A 40-year-old unidentified man was driving a 2009 GMC Yukon westbound at a high rate of speed when he made an unsafe turning movement and hit a metal light pole, according to the CHP. The SUV overturned multiple times through the traffic circle (roundabout) and the driver was fully ejected. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto where he was later pronounced dead. The CHP reports that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Debris from the GMC also hit an oncoming eastbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by 43-year-old Timothy Perez. He suffered minor injuries from the incident and was taken to Adventist Health Sonora.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 