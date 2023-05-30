DUI Cited In Fatal Highway 108/49 Roundabout Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – The CHP has released some new details about a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday just after 5 pm on Highway 108/49 at the roundabout near the Chicken Ranch Rancheria resort construction.

A 40-year-old unidentified man was driving a 2009 GMC Yukon westbound at a high rate of speed when he made an unsafe turning movement and hit a metal light pole, according to the CHP. The SUV overturned multiple times through the traffic circle (roundabout) and the driver was fully ejected. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto where he was later pronounced dead. The CHP reports that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Debris from the GMC also hit an oncoming eastbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by 43-year-old Timothy Perez. He suffered minor injuries from the incident and was taken to Adventist Health Sonora.