CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For Holiday Weekend Underway

CHP Maximum Enforcement Period View Photo

Sonora, CA — CHP officers are out in force this Memorial Day weekend in the Mother Lode, making sure motorists are following the rules of the road.

The CHP Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) began at 6 p.m. yesterday. They advise drivers hitting the road to remember to buckle up, obey speed limits, and avoid distractions. Also, never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If you do celebrate, plan ahead and designate a sober driver or use rideshare services.

“To ensure the safety of everyone on the roads. Let’s make this holiday weekend a time for celebration, not tragedy. Let’s make this Memorial Day weekend memorable for all the right reasons. Your actions can save lives and make a significant impact on road safety.”

The MEP runs until midnight on Monday, Memorial Day.