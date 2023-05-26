Smoke In Calaveras County A Prescribed Burn

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Several callers to Clarke Broadcasting inquired about smoke in the West Point area of Calaveras County this afternoon.

We reminded you that CAL Fire is continuing to burn on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site. This project runs today until 5 p.m., with about 50 acres slated to be set ablaze. The prescribed burn area is in the northeastern portion of the county, near Winton Road and Spur 15.

CAL Fire reports that smoke may be visible in the area during the burning, which is designed to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area. They also note that additional prescribed burns within the project area are anticipated throughout the spring and summer, depending on fuel and weather conditions.