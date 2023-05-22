Clear
85.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

PG&E Work Will Disrupt Traffic In San Andreas

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
San Andreas PG&E Work

San Andreas PG&E Work

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A PG&E project will cause traffic impacts starting this Tuesday (May 23) and continuing through June 16.

The Calaveras Public Works Department reports, “PG&E will be replacing approximately 115’ of HP gas distribution main lines along Russells Road and Sunset Street.”

Road closures will be in place, on weekdays, between 7am – 5pm near the intersection of the two streets.

The Public Works Department adds, “All driveways will remain open and flaggers will assist with pedestrian traffic.  There will be temporary ‘No Parking’ signs posted in all areas affected by the work 72 hours prior to work.  All businesses and residents will be notified in advance of parking restrictions.”

There will also be a marked detour taking vehicles around the construction zone.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 