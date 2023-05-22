PG&E Work Will Disrupt Traffic In San Andreas

San Andreas PG&E Work View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A PG&E project will cause traffic impacts starting this Tuesday (May 23) and continuing through June 16.

The Calaveras Public Works Department reports, “PG&E will be replacing approximately 115’ of HP gas distribution main lines along Russells Road and Sunset Street.”

Road closures will be in place, on weekdays, between 7am – 5pm near the intersection of the two streets.

The Public Works Department adds, “All driveways will remain open and flaggers will assist with pedestrian traffic. There will be temporary ‘No Parking’ signs posted in all areas affected by the work 72 hours prior to work. All businesses and residents will be notified in advance of parking restrictions.”

There will also be a marked detour taking vehicles around the construction zone.