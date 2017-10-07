Mother Lode Fair’s Livestock Auction Raises Record Breaking Amount

Sonora, CA — The 2017 Mother Lode Fair came to a close, and it was a record breaking year for the large livestock auction.

$360,000 was raised from the 123 animals sold on Saturday. 57 animals were also sold in the small livestock auction, totaling $37,700, and 26 animals in the small livestock benefit auction, totaling $9,800.

Ron Hamilton, one of the 4H leaders, reports it was a similar number of animals as 2016, but the record for the amount raised was eclipsed by around $100,000. Businesses and community members placed bids on the livestock, and the money raised goes back to the local youths. Click here to view a video.

Also of note, Ani Loh won the three day “Voice of the Mother Lode” competition. The other top finalists included Allie Morfoot, Ruby James and Salisha Malin. Click here to view a video.

Attendance figures for the fair are not immediately available.

