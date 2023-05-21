Volunteers Help Keep The Calaveras County Fair Running Smoothly

CCSO volunteer working the fair View Photos

Angels Camp, CA –Volunteers from the Calaveras County Sheriffs Office are among the first responders and public safety people you will see at the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee this weekend.

The sheriffs office volunteer unit takes the early shift each day of the fair patrolling and responding to calls from the public who need service. Anything from lost children to citizens needing directions to individual activities are what the volunteers are prepared and trained to handle.

Volunteers assist the sheriffs office with all sorts of clerical and event needs, keeping deputies free to respond to emergencies more quickly and saving the county money. There are still plenty of fun for the whole family on this the last day of the event. Here are some of the main attractions for today: