Update: Serious Injuries In HWY 49 Crash Stalling Traffic

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 6:20 p.m.: The southbound lane of Highway 49 has reopened to traffic after two pick-ups collided near Tuttletown School Road in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County with traffic getting backed up during the Friday evening commute. CHP officers are directing traffic and they hope to have all the wreckage cleared within the hour. Further details including injuries can be viewed below.

Original post at 5:50 p.m.: Tuttletown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Tuttletown School Road in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County with traffic getting backed up during the Friday evening commute.

The CHP reports that two pickups hit head-on and the wreckage is blocking the entire roadway. A total of four occupants have been injured. An air ambulance has been called to the scene for one person suffering major injuries. Three others were also hurt in the collision, including two with moderate and one with minor injuries.

CHP officers are redirecting traffic, which is getting backed up. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible as there is plenty of activity. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.