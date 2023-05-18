Man Arrested After Drug Bust Including Large Amount of Fentanyl

Sonora, CA – A Modesto man was handcuffed after he was found with large quantities of fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and a loaded firearm.

A caller recently reported to the Sonora Police dispatch that a man was asleep behind the wheel of an SUV on McCormick Drive in the area of the Elks Lodge and Shaws Flat Road west of Highway 49 in Sonora. A responding Sonora Police Sgt. Located the vehicle and approached the driver, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Caudill.

After questioning Caudill, a search of his person uncovered a loaded handgun. He also had 73.45 grams of fentanyl, 67.37 grams of methamphetamine, 8.89 grams of suspected cocaine, and controlled substance prescriptions without a valid prescription.

Caudill was taken into custody for four misdemeanors and seven felony drug-related charges, including possession for sale, and placed on $30,000 bail.