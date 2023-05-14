Mother Lode Round-up Rodeo Sunday: Broncos, Bulls And Sheep

Sonora, CA — Grab your cowboy or girl hat and head to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, off Stockton Street, for another heart-racing show.

The public can enjoy a second day of rodeo action and other events for the whole family at the Mother Lode Round-Up Rodeo. Start off the day with the Mother’s Day Breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. Then head to hear a Sunday cowboy sermon at 10 a.m.

Then the Kiddie Rodeo begins at noon, with the Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo beginning at 2 p.m. The grandstands will be cheering for bareback horse and bull riding, bronco saddle riding, calf roping, and barrel racing. Always a big attraction for young and old alike is the mutton busting, where kids try to hang on and ride a sheep. Click here for a list of all the Sunday Mother Lode Round-Up events.

In case you missed it, click here to see all the fun that was had at the Mother Lode Round-Up Parade yesterday.