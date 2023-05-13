Beautiful Day Brings Big Crowd For Mother Lode Round-Up Parade

Sonora, CA –Thousands lined Washington Street/Highway 49 in downtown Sonora today for the 64th annual Mother Lode Round-Up Parade.

Spectators waved, laughed, danced, and cheered as the marching bands, floats, horses, gymnists, bikes, old and new cars, and even Bigfoot and Smokey The Bear made an appearance this Mother’s Day Weekend. In fact, this year there were 125 entries in the parade. It was a beautiful day with the sunshine warming up the crowd, and plenty of cold water was needed for both humans and pets, which

This afternoon is the Mother Lode Roundup rodeo, with bronco riding, and calf roping. Always a big attraction for young and old alike is the mutton busting. On Sunday at noon, there will also be a special kids’ rodeo. Click here for a list of all the upcoming events this weekend.

Enjoy the photos and video in the image box and on our youtube link: Youtube.com/mymotherlode.