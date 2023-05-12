Missing Calaveras County Juvenile Found In Idaho

Shelby Lynn Bernice Craig missing juvenile View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Missing juvenile Shelby Lynn Bernice Craig was found safe in Idaho.

This morning, Craig was located by the Kootenai (Cou-ta-knee) County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County Sheriff’s investigators reached out to them after detectives used “investigative resources to track” Craig to a location in that state.

Craig was reported missing on Saturday (5/6/23) evening, and investigators reported that she might have been interacting online with an adult male in Nevada, as earlier reported here. Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark detailed that she actually went missing from her San Andreas home on Friday night and was last seen around 9 p.m. He added that Craig was picked up by a male individual and fled with him to Idaho. He was not identified, and it is unclear whether he was taken into custody.

Craig is currently in the custody of child protective services in Kootenai County while awaiting transportation back to San Andreas, where she will be reunited with her family and loved ones. Lt. Stark added, “The many aspects of this case and the persons involved in it are still under investigation. No further information will be released.”